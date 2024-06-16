A housing developer is trying to scrap all the affordable flats in its under-construction residential block and replace them with private homes.

We’re only talking about six apartments here, but the principle is very worrying.

Bombay Development Ltd is essentially saying it cannot afford to provide six flats as shared ownership.

The company says housing associations don’t want to take them on and rising construction costs mean they now can’t afford to build the homes itself. Instead, it has insisted the flats be provided at market rate.

It’s the latest in a series of concerning trends that suggest London is not currently capable of providing for the thousands of people living in cramped, temporary and unsafe living conditions.

Local authorities say they are hampered by underinvestment and uncertainty around their long-term funding.

Construction companies say planning laws, rising interest rates, and construction costs are hampering them.

Southwark residents on the housing waiting list are telling us they’re going weeks without being offered any eligible properties.

Both Labour and the Conservatives say they will boost housing by rejigging planning laws. This isn’t enough. Planning laws aren’t putting these six Bermondsey flats at risk. A lack of cash is what’s threatening them.

We are living a fantasy by pretending that deregulating green belt planning obstacles will solve the housing crisis, particularly London. Local authorities need cash to build homes, and urgently.

Only then can we start giving Londoners the homes they deserve.