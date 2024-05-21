Members of community groups in Southwark can get a free lunch and drinks at two outdoor pop-up bars near Tower Bridge.

From June until August, events and festival company, Barserve will be serving the city outdoors, whilst giving back to local people.

It will coincide with the activities taking place as part of Summer By the River – so visitors can enjoy live entertainment whilst they dine.

This follows last year’s success, when they hosted over 100 lunches and refreshments served to local groups including Bubble Theatre, Saving Souls, Poppy Appeal Bermondsey and Rotherhithe, Cop Community, South London Cares, Outings in Art, and One Southwark.

The lunches will take place in their two new bars near Tower Bridge, Riverside Terrace – The Scoop Bar and Riverside Pavilion – The Pier Bar on Monday- Wednesday from June until August for 20 people per group. The offer includes a lunch and a drink.

If you would like to put your local community group forward for this opportunity, please get in touch with the details of your organisation.

Ivor Wilkins, Barserve CEO, commented, “Community groups have used these dines as a chance to reward volunteers, celebrate success or just as a fun gathering for regulars and members of their group.

“The free lunch and drinks were a great success last year with over a hundred local people attending alongside local businesses and tourists and we hope that more groups join us this year”.

Last summer First Dates star Fred Sirieix joined the team to mix cocktails at Riverside Terrace bar as part of G-vine gin promotions.

Look out for other celebrities who will be popping up this year.

Summer by the River festival will be returning with a host of entertainment all free of charge. From regular outdoor screenings of sporting events like the Olympics and Wimbledon, to music from choirs, DJs and up-and-coming artists from BBC Music Introducing – there will be something for everyone.