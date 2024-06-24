Fifty theatre nurses from Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals are due to strike this week, saying they are ‘overworked and burned out’.

The nurses, who work in the day surgery theatres will strike for six days after bosses extended their shift finish times by an hour, Unite, the union, said today (Monday 24 June).

They claim they were already overworked and the increase in shift times from 8pm to 9pm is now compromising patient safety because they are ‘exhausted.’

Theatre staff had already had their shifts extended from 7pm to 8pm and have had to start working Saturdays to support extra theatre lists, due to the backlog of surgeries.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ Trust has been approached for comment.

It is one of the UK’s busiest NHS trusts with 2.6 million patient contacts each year.

A Guys and St Thomas’ theatre nurse said: “Staff in the day surgery units at Guys and St Thomas’s hospitals are striking because they are tired of having their concerns over burnout and patient safety repeatedly ignored by managers.

“The situation has now reached crisis point, with nurses feeling like they have no option but to strike to protect themselves and their patients.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Guys and St Thomas’ theatre nurses were already running on fumes. They were working beyond their shifts to ensure patients were cared for properly.

“Our members understand the pressure the NHS is under but working staff until they break is not the answer. Guys and St Thomas’ leadership must find another way. Unite is dedicated to protecting the jobs, pay and conditions and the workers at Guys and St Thomas have the union’s total support throughout this dispute.”

The nurses will strike on Thursday 27 June and Tuesday 2 July. Further industrial action will be scheduled if the dispute is not resolved.

Mark Boothroyd, A&E nurse and Unite branch secretary at Guy’s and St Thomas’, said: “The extension to shift times is part of the trust management’s attempts to get more operations through theatres and reduce the backlog. They can’t do this at the expense of staff.

“We need the government to put more investment into the NHS, and to NHS staff wages. They can’t keep pushing NHS workers to do more with the same meagre resources.”

Guy’s and St Thomas’ security guards are also involved in industrial action, in a dispute over pay.