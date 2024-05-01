Police are appealing for information after a nursery in Bermondsey was reportedly burgled last week.

Officers arrived at the scene following reports of a burglary at South Bermondsey Nursery and Pre-School on Tuesday (23 April.)

Enquiries are ongoing and there is currently no further information.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 07:50hrs on Tuesday, 23 April following reports of a burglary at a nursery on Tenda Road, SE16.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

If you have any information concerning this incident please call 101 quoting CAD1243/24APR24.

You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.