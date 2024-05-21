There’s something about south London and eating under train arches. Hearing the roar and chug from the tracks above as you sip a drink, or eat a slice, or – in this case – slurp up some of the best ramen I’ve ever had.

We’re talking about Bone Daddies, with multiple central locations, but just one special spot south of the river – in beer mile Bermondsey – serving up “ramen and Japanese food with a Western twist”.

Walking down the mile and seeing all the breweries, picking out which ones my dining partner and I were going to stop at on the way back. We were already on a journey.

And this journey started with frozen yuzu margaritas after we settled into our bar table at the restaurant under the trainlines. As someone who is a fan of margaritas, and frozen ones especially, this was a no-brainer. It was zingy and tangy, with a slush consistency that offered up a refresh of the palette as well as a tasty tipple. The yuzu spin was hugely welcomed, and we were off to a good start.

As many south Londoners also love, I’m a fan of small plates. Picky bits. Dips and bite-sized snacks. Sharing is caring. That kind of thing. So, to start, we had to concede to that tradition.

There was chashu pork and corn croquettes with the crispiest fry that then melted in your mouth, and also a bao version, served in the fluffy bun with pickled carrots, chillies and spring onion. A delicious stop as we travel through this mid-week dinner.

Curry fried chicken was next, topped with red chillies, spring onion and curry mayo. And this sauce, I could’ve drank it alone. I hear them say that on Masterchef but I’ve never really understood, until I had Bone Daddies’ curry accompaniment.

But, of course, the main event, the destination, was the ramen. And before tucking in, I did as was necessary and hooked over my neck one of the bibs provided, so that with chopsticks in one hand and spoon in the other, I could get stuck in.

It was a double serving of the Tokyo Cock Cock for this pair – fried chicken, cock scratchings, yuzu, beansprouts, spring onion and noodles. And, if you ask me, every ramen bowl should now be topped with fried chicken.

The depth of flavour to the broth in this bowl is something I’m still mentioning to anyone who cares to ask. It was salty but balanced, with this slow heat that builds up just enough to warm your cockles.

We left oozing heat from the inside, as a good bowl of ramen should, and made our way back down the mile.

27-28 Old Jamaica Business Estate, 24 Old Jamaica Road, Bermondsey, SE16 4AW

bonedaddies.com