The sudden passing of Bermondsey’s Russell Dryden has been announced this afternoon.

A large than life character, who was the face of The Blue, having run a fish stall in the market square on Southwark Park Road for 36 years.

Known to many as the Blue fishmonger, Russell Dryden’s connection with the area went far deeper than that. His family ran Johnny’s Bazaar shop that was a landmark on Southwark Park Road for many years, he championed local bands as part of Bermondsey Beat, showcasing them and eventually running the annual Bermondsey Carnival in Southwark Park.

Aged just 65, Russell’s death will send shockwaves throughout an area that he was born in, grew up in and loved. A vocal voice for businesses, he founded the Blue Business Improvement District (Blue Bermondsey BID) in the hope of transforming the ailing fortunes of this traditional Bermondsey high street.

Members of the Blue BID this afternoon released a statement as they came to terms with the news: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Russell Dryden,” they wrote.

Russell Dryden with a regular seagull visitor to his stall in Bermondsey

“Russell was not just Blue Bermondsey BID manager or our most popular fishmonger; he was a guiding light, an inspiration to us all. With boundless enthusiasm, he sought to not only better our organisation but also to positively impact the community around us.

“Russell leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication that helped to transform The Blue. Though he may be gone, his spirit will forever live on.

“Please join us in honouring Russell by keeping his family and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time. Further updates regarding arrangements and ways to commemorate his life will be shared soon.”