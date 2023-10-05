A seventh man has been charged with the murder of Kai McGinley – the 24-year-old Bermondsey man who was shot dead last February.

Charlie Brabon, 18, from Byron Drive, Erith, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court charged with one count of murder on Wednesday, September 27.

Six others have previously been charged in connection with Kai’s murder and the shooting. A trial is scheduled for January 3, 2024.

Police launched their investigation after officers were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at 8.50pm on Thursday, February 9, to reports of shots fired.

Emergency services discovered Kai suffering from a gunshot injury. Despite paramedics’ best efforts, he died at the scene.

Enriko Spahiu, 21, of Elmhurst, Belvedere and Jalees Selby-Gangera, 18, of Woodfield Close, Erith were charged on Thursday, March, 9 with murder and attempted murder.

Connor Brooks, 21, of Horsa Road, Erith and Bradlee Reeve, 33, of Chapman Road, Erith were both charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on Saturday, March 11.

Kai Osibodu, 23, of Riverdale Road, Belvedere was arrested on Friday, 17 March and charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Wallder, 20, of Eastry Road, Bexley, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

On March 9, a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.