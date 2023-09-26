A drinking fountain in Tanner Street Gardens, Bermondsey, is actually a relic of London’s Georgian past. You can walk right up to it and touch it nowadays but, 280 years ago, it was at the top of a church tower by London Bridge.

St Olaf’s Church was first built in the 11th century and dedicated to King Olav Haraldsson, a Norwegian monarch who spread Christianity and repelled Danish invaders from the British Isles alongside Æthelred the Unready.

The church’s Norman-era incarnation was replaced in 1737 with a modern design by Henry Flitcroft, featuring a stone turret at the top of its tower. This turret, crafted from Portland Stone, is that which now stands in the gardens of Tanner Street.

In the 19th century, Bermondsey rapidly industrialised and there was a a decline in the parish population. The church’s downturn in fortunes was compounded by a devastating fire in 1843 that damaged much of the building. In 1918, the Ecclesiastical Commissioners agreed the church could be demolished.

The proposed demolition caused huge consternation and was even debated in Parliament. Eventually, it was agreed that the church should be dismantled on the condition that the tower be preserved, and the church grounds transformed into a public park. Today, a building called St Olaf House is on the site, part of London Bridge Hospital.

The surviving turret was then relocated to Tanner Street Park in 1928, and converted into a drinking fountain. At the time, it stood at the centre of the park and would have been its focal point. Nowadays, with the park having since been expanded and redesigned, it sits at its southeastern corner. The turret no longer works as a fountain but, having been restored in 2018, it’s still a pretty sight.