An Edwardian house once occupied by Tower Bridge’s bridge masters is set to become an escape room.

Under the plans, Bridgemasters House, built in 1906, would have its ground floor and basement converted into adventure games rooms.

Escape rooms are puzzle games, popular for birthdays and corporate events, which see participants crack codes and uncover clues to escape an area.

Photograph of the existing basement concrete floor. Image: Southwark Planning Documents

The ground and basement levels are already home to a ‘commercial unit’, according to planning documents submitted to Southwark Council.

The plans involve adding signage to the external façade, building a plant room at ground level and making the basement wheelchair accessible.

The ‘proposed works will have little impact upon the existing fabric especially at ground floor level where the majority of fabric was added in 2015,’ according to an agent working for the applicant.

In planning documents, the person behind the plans is named as K. Yang. However it is unclear whether this is part of a larger, commercial enterprise.

Bridge masters, responsible for the bridge’s engines and machinery, occupied the bridge’s south abutment until the early 20th century.

They and their families later moved to Bridgemasters House, on the south side of the bridge.