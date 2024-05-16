Bermondsey woke up this week to the sad and sudden departure of one its biggest champions, as news broke of the passing of Russell Dryden.

Aged just 65-years-old, this larger than life character, who was the face of The Blue having run a fish stall in the market square on Southwark Park Road for 36 years, is believed to have died from a suspected heart attack on Monday night (May 14) at his Downtown home in Rotherhithe.

This is a double tragedy for the close-knit Dryden family after Russell’s wife and childhood sweetheart Janice passed away just six months ago, and they leave behind sons Ben and Alfie and daughter Carly, grandchildren Kittie and Isla.

His son Ben, who has run the stall alongside his father, said: “The family is devastated, but his legacy in the Blue will live on through me.”

Russell’s brother Lee added: “I’m amazed at the flowers and the out pouring of grieve, it has touched us all so much.”

Floral tributes are beginging to be laid at the site of Russell’s stall

Known to many as the Blue fishmonger, Russell Dryden’s connection with the area went far deeper than that. His family ran Crazy Prices shop that was a landmark on Southwark Park Road for many years. He also championed local bands as part of Bermondsey Beat, showcasing them and eventually running the annual Bermondsey Carnival in Southwark Park.

A vocal champion for businesses, he founded the Blue Business Improvement District (Blue Bermondsey BID) in the hope of transforming the ailing fortunes of the traditional Bermondsey centre.

Born in Rotherhithe’s Park Buildings in 1959, formerly down the road from the Angel pub, the three flat blocks were where many young couples began their married lives, the Drydens included,.Russell was the third out of four children. His mum Betty and dad Alfie later moved to Balman House on the Silwood Estate in Rotherhithe.

Russell Dryden at his Fish stall in the Blue – taken in 2018

The family then lived in Cherry Garden Street, and Russell first went to St Joseph’s R.C School in Paradise Street, but that didn’t go well. When he was interviewed by us in 2018 he said: “I got lobbed out of there because I wouldn’t take that Communion stuff. Even though I was only little I knew there was something dodgy about it; I thought it was gonna brainwash me. I wouldn’t do the confession either. I rebelled so I had to move to St James’s School, a Church of England gaff.”

Life must have got easier on the religion front for Russell because he survived St James’s and went on to Scott Lidgett School in Drummond Road. After finishing compulsory education the young Dryden said he was “drifting about like a leaf in a stream.”

He told us he remembers working in a wine warehouse in West Lane before driving for local seafood entrepreneur Greg Essex – uncle of TOWIE’s Joey – who had a wet fish shop, two stalls and a delivery round supplying restaurants. “I was the delivery driver,” he said.

When there was a cash-flow problem the businesses were left to flounder and quick-thinking Russell decided to reopen the stall in The Blue, Southwark Park Road. “I thought I’d get the stall out and see how it goes,” he recalled. “I just thought I’d have a go to see what happens. I didn’t know nuffink,” he admitted freely. “I just knew about delivering. Everything else I learnt meself.”

Russell Dryden with a regular seagull visitor to his stall in Bermondsey

The adventure began, he said, around 1988, so for the many thousands over the 36 years who saw Russell filleting sole and cleaning octopus and squid, you now know that those skills were picked up on the job, but the patter and salesmanship, however, was natural.

He told the News what he loved most about his work was being out in the community talking to people, and “the unpredictability of it. You never know if you’re gonna earn money or not. It keeps you on your toes.”

But fish was not the only aspect of Russell Dryden. “I’ve always loved music and being around bands,” he explained, “so one day I started playing with Eddie Webber, who I could always hear practising guitar in his bedroom round the flats. I only went along to watch his band rehearse in an old railway arch, but when I got there he said their singer Philip Burkett hadn’t turned up, so I said, ‘I’ll have a go’ and ended up as the singer.

“We never did any gigs and when it all fell apart I vowed never to be in another band.”

But those early connections led to Russell and Eddie getting gigs for a small stable of local bands that had emerged in the area and were getting some recognition. Russell recalled: “The Southwark News had dubbed this local mini-revolution in music the Bermondsey Beat, so we kept that as our name when the gigs got bigger and better.”

After a while Mr Webber left to concentrate on other things and Phil Burkett, whose band had been performing as part of the local music phenomenon, stepped in. Between them, the Bermondsey Beat has been organising the music for the annual Bermondsey Carnival and most musical events in the Blue for over 20 years.

Phil Burkett told us: “Russell and I worked together for 21 years – 1999-2020 – programming the main stage for the Bermondsey Carnival until the COVID pandemic came along and and stopped us in our tracks in more ways than one.

“Russell was very intelligent, witty, a force to be reckoned with, but most of all a fantastic friend.

“To me he was larger than life, a permanent fixture in The Blue and my life and Bermondsey life will not be the same within him.

“I honestly thought he would live forever.

“His tireless work for The Blue, Bermondsey Carnival and the area will live on forever.

“Down The Blue he wasn’t just a Fishmonger, he was like a social worker, he’d speak and listen to everyone and help them if he could.

“Anytime I mentioned that I came from Bermondsey, I was always asked ‘Do you know Russell on The Fish Stall!?’

“I think that shows the persona and the legacy of the man.

“The last time I saw him was two weeks ago – I was telling him that I had taken redundancy and his actual words to me was ‘Phil! that is great news! Get your bit of‘dough’ and enjoy it. Life’s too short, mate’. He was so right and I don’t think anyone realised what was around the corner.

“Russell is now reunited with his soulmate and the love of his life of 50 years, Janice. God bless Ben, Carly and Alfie.

“Another Bermondsey legend lost, but heaven and the Bermondsey night sky has gained a shining star. Until we meet again.”

On top of all this the Fishman spent many hours working on the Business Improvement District (BID), where he used a pot of money collected from local businesses to make the Blue a better place. “Without that there wouldn’t be nuffink in the area,” he told us.

He talked of the family’s Crazy Prices shop that was a landmark on Southwark Park Road for many years, and how it was put out of business by cheap pound shops. He clearly understood market forces and his mantra was: never look back, but it was a catalyst for his campaigning for small, local businesses. “The council don’t help with rates, and we have to fight for every little thing down here.”

An optimist, Russell saw positive changes coming with the current development at the old Peek Frean’s site, and was hoping to see the realisation of plans to further regenerate the market and Bombay Street. “All the papers talk about the death of the high street, but they won’t completely die,” he said. “They will change with time but they will never die.’”

Above all else Russell loved his manor. “The Blue,” he proudly told us, “is the last bastion of Cockneydom in the borough, so we have had to metaphorically pull our wagons into a circle to protect ourselves,” he said. He also likened the market square to “a watering hole in the Serengeti where all the different animals come to drink.”

Russell Dryden was born in an area where double negatives are double proper and he had no intention of ever moving away. “I even come down to the Blue on me day off, just to walk about and chat to people. It ain’t just about shopping, it’s the walking through and saying hello to people, stopping for a coffee. It’s about the social importance of the Blue; people should use it more and make sure it remains as the heart of the community.”

Members of the Blue BID said: “Russell was not just Blue Bermondsey BID manager or our most popular fishmonger; he was a guiding light, an inspiration to us all. With boundless enthusiasm, he sought to not only better our organisation but also to positively impact the community around us.

The Blue Mural that has Russell at it’s centre

“Russell leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication that helped to transform The Blue. Though he may be gone, his spirit will forever live on.”

Friend and former MP for the area Simon Hughes paid tribute to him, saying: “Literally thousands of people are this week really shocked and really sad

“Russell was our Mr Bermondsey, the person at the heart of Bermondsey and of so much local great work, great fun and great friendship.

“Russell was always warm, welcoming, energetic, optimistic, honest and straight-talking.

“This community owes him so much. With Flo Weller and now Russell gone, the Blue and Bermondsey will never be the same again. But supporting the Blue and continuing to promote local music in Southwark Park are two ways we must now honour Russell the Great.”

*The original interview with Russell Dryden was written by Michael Holland in 2018 in our sister publication