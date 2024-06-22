Two ladies living at the same care home in Bermondsey, who both served their country during the war, will turn 100 just eleven days apart.

They live at Bluegrove Care Home on Southwark Park Road – where celebrations are in full swing. Despite reaching the milestone around the same time and both having been in the army around the same time, the girls live on different floors and don’t know each other.

Eunice Adams, who was born on 17th June 1924 in Islington, was the first to mark the centenary on Monday.

“I can’t believe I’ve lived all these years,” she told the News just before her party.

After leaving school at 14, Eunice studied shorthand and typing, working in The Strand as a secretary. At 22, she joined the army for four years and lived in Singapore – coming back to train as a nurse.

Eunice as a young woman.

It was this variety of jobs she said has contributed to her living a long life, commenting: “I just enjoyed my days and never did anything for very long.”

An only child, she explained at 59 she had to retire because her mum ‘needed her.’

She lived in Rotherhithe on her own until moving to Bluegrove in 2022, which she referred to as ‘her home.’

Next Friday (28 June), Joyce Coot will turn the same age – which she charmingly called ’99 plus one.’

Joyce grew up in Camberwell on Farmer’s Road but during the war, they were bombed out so moved next to Morley College in Waterloo.

Her childhood was short because of the war and life was ‘hard’ in London. She joined the army during the war, working in the post office sorting parcels. She remembers getting in trouble once for sneaking back to camp late – because she went to see Jazz big band leader, Glen Miller perform.

Joyce in the army.

Joyce was ordered to scrub the officer’s floors for a week as punishment but claimed: “It was worth it – just to see Glen Miller.”

In 1950 she married a driver named Bernie and they started their lives together in Victoria Buildings on Great Suffolk Street. They had one son together, Paul, who is 69. The family then moved to the Redcross Cottages on Ayres Street, also in Borough for the next 65 years.

Prior to meeting Joyce, Bernie was a war hero who had saved dozens of lives in Dunkirk and Normandy whilst in the Royal Navy. When he died in 2018, a grand funeral was held at Southwark Cathedral.

She told us her secret to her age was ‘being content.’

“Don’t want all the time, be present, and don’t owe too much money,” she advised.

On the other hand, it could be genetic: her mother lived until she was 108!

Joyce’s birthday celebrations begin on Saturday (22 June) when she opens the Great Get Together in Bankside, an area she spent most of her life in. She has been there every year since it started, a ‘big supporter’ of the community.