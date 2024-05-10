Ukrainian women forced from their wore-torn homeland are hosting an ABBA-themed Eurovision party in Bermondsey.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be shown on several big projectors with all money going towards humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

Women Fight for Ukraine’s Eurovision Charity Party is from 7pm at Enid Street Tavern on Saturday, May 11.

The theme is ABBA, commemorating 50 years since their Eurovision victory, with people invited to dress up.

Last year’s event saw money raised to buy equipment including body armour for their husbands, brothers and friends on the front lines.

Charity trustee Dariya Silko, whose family fled Donetsk following Russia’s 2014 invasion of that region, said it was important to “keep Ukraine in the minds of people”.

“Back in 2014, while I was at university, the Russians took over my hometown,” she said last year.

“Initially we were in denial… then a bomb landed right in front of our building and my dad put everyone in the car, including the dog and cat… to say it was traumatic is an understatement.”

The group’s aim is to fight the “information war” – keeping the war alive in the UK consciousness through demos, events and performances.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is taking place in Malmö, Sweden, following the country’s victory at the 2023 contest with the song “Tattoo” by Loreen.

Tickets are £22 on the door and a waiting list is still open online.