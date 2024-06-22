Bermondsey’s Kirby Estate has gained a lot of attention for covering itself in England flags whenever the country plays – but with money tight, it nearly didn’t happen this year.

For twelve years, the Kirby Estate has been wrapped in England flags every cup season. But in 2018, they were launched into the spotlight after a video of the sea of red and white went viral and they were featured by every main news outlet.

Now in the lead-up to any football tournament, it’s certain you’ll see them splashed across the media ‘flying the flags.’ They have become known as the UK’s ‘most patriotic estate.’

With all this fame, many were shocked to hear they were struggling to put up their usual display this year, ahead of the European championships.

One of the residents, Chris Dowse, told us the price of the flags had gone up by 800 per cent – once costing just 33p each, now £3.

Despite feeling the pinch, they continue to keep the tradition alive, although there are fewer flags than usual this year. Reluctantly they started a crowdfunder to raise £500 to buy more, as over the years they’ve become worn. Up until now, it’s all come from their pockets.

Chris said any extra money they get will go towards their park, which fell into disrepair three years ago and has proven too expensive to get sorted.

They make sure all flags on the estate are represented.

Kirby’s affinity for this country has always been strong. According to an 85-year-old, Peter Wisby, who grew up on the estate in the ‘40s and ‘50s, it ‘has always had an English element.’

The estate was built in the late ‘30s, when the local MP Alfred Salter embarked on a radical slum clearance to improve health and living conditions for the area’s dockers and factory workers.

Photos from as far back as 1945 show English flags in the background.

But it’s not just England they support. The News heard the people who organise the flags go around each flat before a tournament to ask what country they are from to make sure everyone’s flag is represented.

So alongside the George Cross, you’ll see Brazilian, Nigerian and Spanish flags too for instance. In a place where most people don’t know their neighbours, Kirby embodies a community spirit that is reminiscent of a time before.T

