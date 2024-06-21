Tower Bridge’s iconic glass walkway has been replaced after ten years.

Expert glazing specialists worked twelve hours, 42 metres above sea level, to install the new panels from Monday, June 17.

The high-level transparent walkway allows visitors a unique birds-eye view when the Bridge lifts.

The six panels, comprised of six layers, can withstand the weight of six elephants each.

Rob Woollard, principal attraction manager for Tower Bridge said: “Since they were installed almost ten years ago, the Glass Floors in our High-level Walkways have been a huge hit with visitors.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share this intricate process which ensures everyone who visits can continue to experience the best views possible through the iconic Glass Floors and enjoy a memorable day out at London’s defining landmark.”