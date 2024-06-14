A YouTube prankster has confused the nation after his name appeared on the ballot to be running for MP in multiple places, including Bermondsey and Old Southwark.

It is unclear whether it is the same candidate or different ones who have legally changed their names, but who is he and what does he want?

Who is Niko Omilana?

The YouTuber soared to fame online with his elaborate prank videos, which have included setting up fake restaurants to rival McDonald’s (Not McDonald’s), as well as Subway, Apple and Asda and recently sneaking into a banned country.

Aside from the fact he alone has nearly 10 million subscribers across his YouTube channels, he is a member of the creator group, Beta Squad, which also has 10 million.

He is known for finding loopholes in the system, for entertainment value.

In 2021 he ran as an independent candidate for London Mayor and impressively came 5th, collecting 2 per cent of the vote.

Is he running as an MP for Bermondsey?

The name Niko Omilana was listed on the ballot as an independent MP in Bermondsey and Old Southwark, as well as in 10 other constituencies.

In a campaign video, Niko explained he chose to run in the current Prime Minister’s constituency of Richmond and Northallerton ‘to get Rishi out.’

He said he wanted to ‘completely remove him from the political world,’ commenting: “Rishi Sunak wants to send young people to war, so I’ve decided to declare war on the system,” referring to the Tory pledge to introduce national service for 18-year-olds.

The 26-year-old went on to say in a video posted on X: “We attempted to run Niko Omilana in multiple places across the country, and somehow we managed to make it happen.”

As well as Bermondsey and Old Southwark and Richmond and Northallerton, a Niko Omilana is standing in Leeds South, Leeds East, Coventry South, North West Essex, Greenwich and Woolwich, Birmingham Perry Barr, Dundee Central, Stockton West and Ealing Southall.

He addressed his followers in the clip by saying: “I need everyone to register to vote.”

There is even a website encouraging people to vote for Niko Omilana to be ‘the greatest Prime Minister of all time.’

In light of the news, a local MP candidate here in Bermondsey is not happy.

Councillor Rachel Bentley, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark responded: “Niko Omilana is clearly seeking publicity. This is Niko taking the Micko!

“I am not a spoilsport – but electoral law – only allows each individual to stand in one seat.

Adding that if he has registered to stand in more than one constituency: “He cannot be allowed to get away with this.

“I am fighting hard to win this seat for the Liberal Democrats and back from Labour. I want every vote cast here to change our MP to count – not to random publicity seekers or others.

“And clearly,” she said that if he has breached electoral rules and “remains on the ballot paper, there will be a very strong case for a successful election petition after July 4th to require the election in this seat to be re-run – without Mr Omilana on the ballot.”

The West Midlands Police have said they had received the information and were ‘liaising with the relevant authorities.’

Similarly, the North Yorkshire Police said “We have been made aware of a potential electoral matter”, which is being looked into.

Mr Omilana has been contacted for comment.

How was this able to (allegedly) happen?

Each candidacy is registered under a different address and different people signed the nomination papers.

The Electoral Commission, which oversees elections in the UK, said: “We are aware that the same person has been nominated as a candidate in a number of constituencies at the general election.

“Candidates must confirm in their nomination papers that they are not standing in any other constituency.

“It is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate, including to falsely confirm that they are not standing in another constituency.

“If that has occurred, it would be a matter for the police to consider.”

Under electoral law, Returning Officers must take the details provided in candidate nomination forms at face value, and accept the nomination if it meets the requirements. They do not have the power to investigate or research the information provided by the candidate.

Candidates do not need to show ID when submitting their nomination papers. The Commission added that whilst people can use ‘commonly used names,’ they must ensure it is a forename or surname that they commonly use.

It is an offence to give a false statement on a nomination form. The penalty could be a fine or a prison term of no more than six months.