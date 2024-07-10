A Millwall fan has gone viral online just days after releasing a Euros-themed music video which he filmed around Bermondsey.

As England reached the quarter-final, local rapper Rags the Goat was making waves on social media with his single Sapnin Girl.

In the song, which samples Ruff Sqwad’s Together, Rags is seen to be ‘giving it the Barry’ as he reels off a hilarious string of cockney rhyming slang.

Speaking to the News, the artist, whose real name is Ryan, said: “It all stemmed from a funny freestyle. Now, I’m about to perform it to 3,000 people.”

Just twelve days after launching his new career, his videos have amassed a total of 2 million views on TikTok alone. “I didn’t even have an account a week ago,” he said.

The viral video follows him and his friends around Bermondsey locations like The Windsor pub and shops on the Old Kent Road, the Millwall stadium and the famous Kirby Estate.

Ryan’s dad, who lives just across the road from the estate, even makes an appearance. The Kirby has been dubbed the UK’s most patriotic estate for decking out the balconies with flags during every football tournament.

Apart from being a Millwall fan, Ryan, who was working in construction before now, said he wanted to film it in Bermondsey as it was where his ‘roots’ were.

“I grew up around here and I love the Kirby Estate so I wanted to give back to my roots.”

Whilst speaking to us he was preparing to perform his song to 3,000 people at an England vs Netherlands fanzone event in Brighton. He has also already booked to perform at a music festival.

Asked what he makes of his overnight fame, he said: “I just want people to have a good time.

“Whatever comes from it, I’m game.”

When the song was doing well, he hopped on a flight out to Germany for the quarter-final against Switzerland and ended up meeting former player and pundit, Chris Kamara.

“I saw him standing outside a hotel and asked if he’d be in a video. I showed him a bit of the song and he liked it.”

Other celebrities have shown their support for the track, including comedian Dapper Laughs and Josh Denzel.

Despite gaining recognition for this Euros rap, he said in the future his music won’t only be about football.

“The style going forward will be cockney geezer living,” he continued, “about things everyone can relate to.”

“All I can say is I’ve got so much coming, not just for Bermondsey, but the world,” he added.

The song is available to download on Spotify here.