Southwark councillors have approved plans to build 34 new social rent homes on the Elim Estate in Borough.

Not-for-profit housing partnership Leathermarket Community Benefit Society (CBS) will build the new homes, along with an improved basketball court and 5-a-side pitch.

Objectors to the development argued its impact on the estate’s disabled residents had not been properly considered.

But councillors voted unanimously in favour of the application on Monday, September 11.

The new development will contain 16 one-bedroom flats, 9 two-bedroom flats and 9 3-bedroom flats.

The two new buildings will have photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps and green roofs. A new road will be built to provide a fight vehicular entrance into the estate.

According to objectors, the Elim Estate is home to residents with “severe mental disabilities and underlying psychiatric conditions… who would be severely disadvantaged”.

A spokesperson from the nearby Decima Street TRA said the new development was akin to “a high school” and questioned how retaining a basketball court would help residents with poor mental health.

He said: “People with mental health – they will not need a basketball court. People [who are] autistic – they will not need to go and relax on a basketball court.”

The spokesperson said the Equality Impact Assessment [EQIA] – which assesses a development’s impact on protected groups – had been inadequate.

“[The EQIA] has not been done. It fails to assess the impact on different groups – marginalised, unrepresented including tenants of the Elim Estate with protected characteristics,” he said.

Looking to convince councillors of the scheme’s merits, Leathermarket CBS Board Director Liam McGrath said: “This scheme delivers 34 desperately needed homes for the community.

“There are over 13,000 households in Southwark on the waiting list and unfortunately 3,500 living in temporary accommodation as we speak.”

“The 34 homes will transform the lives of the families who live in those homes, some of whom are some of the most vulnerable in our community,” he added.

Speaking in favour of the development, Cllr Richard Livingstone said: “We need to find places in this area where you can put homes and the reality is, wherever you try to put homes in this local area, they are compact areas which will have people nearby which will find there is some strain and conflict with their needs.”