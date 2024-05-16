An exclusive free dining experience is coming to the Southbank, where all the food is cooked in an air fryer.

The Double Stacked Restaurant will open for just one day with limited tickets available to book now – and they are free.

Visitors will receive a three-course ‘double stacked’ themed dining experience in an intimate setting, with only 20 people per session.

It marks the release of Ninja’s new space-saving air fryer, the Ninja Double Stack XL, which has inspired the whole event. Guests will even enter via a giant air fryer door.

But with only 120 spaces, tickets are nearly gone.

Tables are available to book here.

The Double Stacked Restaurant will open on London’s Southbank at the Riverside Grass, SE1, 9PH.