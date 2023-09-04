Sheltered housing residents in Borough were elated after their overgrown outdoor space was cleared up, after one lady claimed she had her blind down for months to avoid looking outside.

The gardens at Lucy Brown House have just had a makeover, thanks to a group of volunteers who go around London cleaning up outside space that has been neglected.

The sheltered housing block has around forty residents in total, all with different reasons for being there.

Outside the space is big but for a while it has long been forgotten and overgrown.

As well as the communal garden, residents living on the ground floor have their own little patch outside they can tend to. But as time goes on, not all of them are able to as easily as before.

One of the main characters in the house is David, whose been there for twelve years. He joined in on the gardening and his granddaughter came along to help.

“It was a huge project. They’ve made such a difference already – it’s astonishing.”

“I think now it’s all cleaned up it will prompt people to take care of a little corner of it.”

He said it’s not uncommon for people living there to stay in their rooms watching TV. “I hope this new garden will encourage people to come outside more.”

Rose has lived there six years and has a little garden outside – which she says she’s very proud of.

“I once kept my little patio garden so beautifully,” she told us.

“But during lockdown, I went rather depressed and then I got a bad back. So it was completely overgrown.”

“Foxes were coming in and I couldn’t tend to it.”

Rose said it got so bad that recently she has kept her blind down because it didn’t make her happy anymore to look out at it.

But now it’s all sorted out.

The volunteers who worked on it and on the outdoor space as a whole were part of Leaves Breathe – a charity that brings armies of gardening volunteers to community green spaces all across London.

Rose continued: “They’ve come round and worked so hard on it.”

“My garden was known as the ‘gin and tonic garden’ – everyone would come around.

“It was a really lovely space to be. And now it will be again.”

They mentioned that it was nice to have people come and visit them to socialise with. David added: “Before covid, we used to have groups come in about once a month – we would play games like backgammon and cards. It’s great to have visitors.” “But it never started up again since the pandemic.” After the gardening, the team all had a night in with pizzas, drinks and one of the volunteers played the piano for the residents. It is still a work in progress and will need regular maintenance. Anyone wanting to enquire about volunteer gardening and how to get involved should email Matt at Leaves Breathe.