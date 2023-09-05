The boy who was thrown from the tenth floor of the Tate is preparing to start school as he makes remarkable progress from last year.

The young French lad was just six years old when Jonty Bravery, then seventeen, hurled him off the gallery terrace in August 2019.

The random attack left the victim suffering life-changing injuries, including a bleed to the brain, fractures to his spine and broken legs and arms.

This left the little boy wheelchair-bound – but now after having made even more progress, his family say he “only uses his wheelchair for long outings.”

In the latest update, which they regularly post on their GoFundMe page to keep donors aware of his progress, they explained that he can now ‘bend down, squat, grab his toys and clothes without falling or dropping them.’

On their recent holiday, they say they noticed lots of improvements from last year – and their “little knight” even made it up a high rope course that had been adapted to his handicap.

“It’s quite far from our home, but we try to go there as often as possible because our son loves it: he is indeed rediscovering the pleasure of an activity that he practised regularly before,” the page reads.

The fundraising page was set up to cover the medical costs for the family and has now raised over €420,000 (£359,232). They said because he is now walking, although ‘precariously’ the family are rearranging the house to adapt to his ‘new mode of travel.’

His family also reported that his memory is getting much better – with him enjoying films again and recounting them afterwards.

They commented that they are “full of hope” to go back to school – which their son will now attend every morning, followed by rehabilitation and group care in the afternoon.

Bravery is currently serving a fifteen-year minimum prison term for attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Tate Modern has reopened the top floor of the Blavatnik Building – where the incident occurred -to the public for the first time since the first COVID lockdown. It is also since the Supreme Court ruled it was a “nuisance” to luxury flat owners after they’d claimed the gallery offered an unwanted view into their properties.