A group of teenagers have been arrested after allegedly assaulting members of the public and emergency workers at London Bridge railway station.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to London Bridge station at around 7.20pm on Thursday, September 29, following reports of a disturbance.

Attending officers then recieved several further reports of assault. After “a run around the station” the three juveniles were apprehended.

One girl, aged fourteen, was arrested on suspicion of assault and three counts of assault on an emergency worker.

Another girl, aged fifteen was arrested on suspicion of an assault on an emergency worker and two counts of assault.

A boy, aged fourteen, was arrested for three counts of assault on an emergency worker, one racially aggravated public order offence, and the handling of stolen goods.

A police community support officer (PCSO) required hospital treatment following the incident.

The trio have since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

