An Edwardian drinking fountain in Blackfriars is set to be restored, supplying Londoners with fresh water after running dry for years.

The drinking fountain in Christ Church Garden was built in 1900, paid for by the famous philanthropist Passmore Edwards.

The restoration will “encourage public engagement” with the Grade-II Listed monument, according to a report drawn up by Southwark Council.

The Christchurch drinking fountain. Image: Southwark Planning Documents

The prevalence of water-borne diseases like typhoid and cholera prompted an explosion of public drinking fountains in the 1850s.

Passmore Edwards, a successful publisher and journalist turned MP, recognised the need to introduce more and funded three.

They included the Christchurch fountain and two more in Hoxton Square, Islington and Leyton Square, Camberwell.

The Christchurch fountain is subsiding due to its dilapidated granite base and the water has not run since 2019.

Southwark Council plans to dismantle the structure, replacing damaged parts, before returning the intact fountain.

The planning application was submitted on Friday, July 5.