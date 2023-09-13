Police have released a CCTV image as they investigate a “serious assault” that left a man with a brain bleed at London Bridge station.

British Transport Police (BTP) believes the man pictured may have information that could help their investigation.

At 12.50am, on Sunday, August 20, the victim tapped through the barriers to leave the underground station.

A man then tailgated behind the victim through the barriers. The man was accompanied by two other men who tapped through.

Police said there was a brief altercation between the men and the victim and the victim was then punched in the face several times and kicked in the head – leaving him hospitalised with a brain bleed.

One man has been arrested and released under investigation.

Anyone who recognises the individual pictured is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 40 of 20 August. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.