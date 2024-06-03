Victims of the 2017 London Bridge terror attack will be remembered at a seventh anniversary memorial today.

People will gather at the Permanent Memorial on Cathedral Square at 1pm, on Monday June 3.

The attack saw three radical Islamic terrorists kill 48 people and injure eight before being shot dead by police.

The event will be attended by the loved ones of those killed and injured, the local community and dignitaries. Floral tributes will be laid at the memorial plaque.

Joseph Bonner, chairman of Living Bankside, which is organising the event, said it was a chance to promote “hope, peace and compassion”.

Cllr Naima Ali, Mayor of Southwark, said: “This tragedy affected me deeply as a resident of Southwark and as a Muslim. Southwark is a place I call home, a place which is very dear to me.

“The terrorists had hijacked my faith and warped into something it is not. It was an attack on our hearts, minds, souls and our shared values of peace, hope and compassion.

“In the face of such darkness, we witnessed incredible strength and resilience. We saw the bravery of our first responders, the kindness of strangers, and the unwavering spirit of those who stood together against fear and hatred.

“This demonstrated the true essence of Southwark and of London —a community bound by compassion, unity, and hope.”