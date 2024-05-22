The Millwall fan who fought off knife-wielding jihadis finally has a bravery medal on his chest – seven years after the London Bridge Attack.

Roy Larner, 54, famously roared ‘f*ck you, I’m Millwall’ while throwing punches at three steroid-using jihadis who slashed at him while wearing fake suicide belts.

Despite nearly dying from his injuries, Roy has never received official recognition for his heroism – until now.

On Thursday, May 16, the Royal Humane Society presented him with a Silver Medal – reserved for those who ‘put themselves in extreme personal danger’ to protect others.

The medal was given to him by Black Rod Sarah Clarke, the most senior House of Lords officer, at Haberdashers’ Hall in Central London.

Roy said: “It was lovely. It’s made me feel like: ‘Yes, I’ve finally been recognised after seven years’.

“Even the police officers and counter-terrorism police came up to me afterwards to say thank you. It was very nice. I’m proud of myself for once.”

After, Roy went for a drink at The Wheatsheaf at a meet-up organised by Millwall fan group House of Fun.

Roy can vividly remember what took place at 9.58pm on June 3, 2017.

Three assailants armed with twelve-inch kitchen knives ploughed a van into innocent people on London Bridge.

The trio launched a frenzied stab attack on crowds enjoying their Saturday around Borough Market.

They encountered Roy at the Black & Blue bar who, refusing to flee, fought the attackers – doubtlessly saving the lives of several others.

Eight people were killed and 48 injured during the attacks that night.

Many people have received gallantry awards, including George Medals, for their bravery during the attack – but Roy has always been passed over.

However, he has been involved in several racist incidents which may be why he has never received an award.

These include convictions for racially-aggravated common assault and religiously-aggravated harassment for an expletive rant in his local MP Neil Coyle’s office.

Roy has expressed remorse for his actions which he says were “wrong” – but he still feels he’s been “airbrushed” from the history of the attacks.

He previously said: “I’m not perfect but what I’ve done probably makes up for those things.”

Roy still hopes to one day receive the ultimate recognition – the George Cross.