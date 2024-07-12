Mini ramps have been installed at London Bridge Underground Station so people using mobility aids like wheelchairs can get travel more easily.

The ramps cover the remaining gap between the train and the platform which often stops passengers with disabilities being able to alight the service.

As part of Transport for London’s (TfL) Equity in Motion commitments to create a more accessible and inclusive transport network, TfL have recently put mini ramps at an additional 17 step-free Underground stations.

This means there are now 58 stations with them.

Mini ramps were developed following feedback from customers that the step / gap on step-free to train platforms is a barrier to them being able to get on and off Tube trains confidently.

Marina Ahmad AM, London Assembly Member for Lambeth and Southwark has welcomed the new addition, saying: “Thank you to TfL for listening to passengers across Southwark.

“I welcome the new mini ramps at London Bridge Underground Station and I am happy to see greater equity for passenger service to ensure

that all Londoners can get around on our amazing public transport network.

“I hope this is adopted in even more stations across London. I want to see this positive change continue across our city and will lobby TfL to install these ramps everywhere they can.”

To use a mini ramp, ask for help from staff or press the information button on a help point. A member of staff will be happy to lay one down for you.