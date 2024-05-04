British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for witnesses after reports that a man masturbated on a train from Waterloo and London Bridge.

Police say the incident took place at around 9am on Sunday, February 4.

A man sat opposite a woman in her twenties and started masturbating while looking at her, police said.

Detectives believe he may have done something similar to a second woman on the same train.

They think she may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2400014912. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.