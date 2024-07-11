The Shard and the London Eye lit up last night after England beat the Netherlands and secured a place in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

Within minutes of the final whistle, the spire lights of the UK’s tallest building were illuminated in a design inspired by the St. George’s flag.

The Shard will remain lit up in support of the England squad each night up to the final against Spain on Sunday evening.

Its landmark neighbour, The London Eye also put on a special display to celebrate the win. All day on Sunday, The Eye will be giving out free tickets to the first 100 guests named Jude, Judy, Judith, Judah or the surname Bellingham, in honour of what they called ‘one of England’s most infamous bicycle kicks and impressive goals of the Euros competition.’