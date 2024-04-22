The world’s best press photographers will display their spellbinding photos of war, disasters and climate change at an exhibition in Borough next month.

The World Press Photo Exhibition is being hosted at Borough Yards from Friday, May 3 until Monday, May 27.

Heart-wrenching images of a devastated Gaza, the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, and blackened forests following Canada’s wildfires all feature.

Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters – World Press Photo 2024

This year’s winner was Mohammed Salem whose photo of a Palestinian woman cradling the body of her five-year-old niece Saly, grabbed the world’s attention.

Taken on October 17 in Khan Younis, Gaza, it shows Inas Abu Maamar, 36, mourning after losing her niece and four other family members.

Mohamed Salem, a Reuters photojournalist, described it as a “powerful and sad moment that sums up the broader sense of what was happening in the Gaza Strip”.

Photograph: Leon Neal/World Press Photo 2024

The world-renowned exhibitionm, which returns to London after a seven-year hiatus, will travel to 80 cities globally drawing over 3 million visitors.

Leon Neal’s photo shows the Supernova music festival site where hundreds were killed and dozens taken hostage by Hamas militants on October 7.

The Getty Images photographer snapped security forces walking among bodies trying to identify victims.

Charles-Frederick Ouellet’s photo shows a firefighter scanning the horizon after wildfires devastated Quebec in July last year.

Photograph: Charles-Frederick Ouellet/World Press Photo 2024

Published in The Globe and Mail, it encapsulates the world’s collective shock after witnessing how high temperatures fuelled the record-breaking fire season.

‘The Two Walls’ by Alejandro Cegarra shows asylum seekers waiting at the gates of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid in Tapachula – 25 miles from the Mexican border.

Photograph: Alejandro Cegarra/World Press Photo 2024

Published by The New York Times and Bloomberg, the photo helps convey Mexico’s attempts to stem the flow of immigration.

The World Press Photo Exhibition is taking place at Borough Yards, Dirty Lane, London, SE1 9AD between Friday 3rd May and Monday 27th May 2024. Buy tickets here.