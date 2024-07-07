A 309-year-old rowing race will see apprentice watermen paddle from London Bridge to Chelsea on Tuesday.

The Doggett’s Coat and Badger Wager, first contested in 1715, claims to be the world’s oldest rowing competition.

Founded by actor Thomas Doggett, the race was originally reserved for working-class ‘watermen’ – Thames taxi drivers who ferried Londoners over the river.

Reese Ballard, Doggett’s Coat and Badger Wager 2023 winner

Three centuries later, the race is still contested by six apprentice watermen who paddle sculling boats 7.3km to Cadogan Pier.

Race founder Thomas Doggett was a Drury Lane actor who relied heavily on Watermen to get from his Chelsea home to the West End.

He started the competition to celebrate George I’s ascent to the throne – the first Hanoverian monarch.

Winners are awarded the same prize every year – a red coat with a silver arm badge depicting the horse of Hanover.

The first race took place on accession day, 1st August 1715. The winner was John Opey, a waterman from St.Saviour’s Dock, Bermondsey.

Last year’s winner was Reese Ballard with a time of 32 minutes 10 seconds.

The race is marked by its namesake pub, The Doggett’s Coat and Badge, which stands prominently beside Blackfriars Bridge.

Doggett’s Coat and Badge Wager will set off from London Bridge at 12pm on July 9, 2024.