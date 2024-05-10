Deaf builders manning a Camberwell construction site are changing perceptions of hearing loss in their industry.

The team of twelve, who range from profoundly deaf to having some hearing, are from EGL Construction, the UK’s first all-deaf contractor.

Company founder Thomas Salomone, who set the company up after experiencing workplace discrimination, said there were “many benefits” to an all-deaf construction team.

The all-deaf team of builders on site in Camberwell

“I see many benefits from having an all-deaf team of construction workers on site, including showing strong attention to detail and because deaf people are more reliant on their sight than hearing people,” he said.

“They tend to be more observant and more alert to potential hazards or accidents on building sites and as a result keep the site very organised and tidy.”

This week, the UK is celebrating Deaf Awareness Week. But Mr Salomone said deaf people still face discrimination in the workplace.

“Deaf people typically have had to work twice as hard to prove themselves, instilling them with a strong work ethic and drive which helps them to deliver successful projects within deadlines,” the Managing Director said.

Housebuilder Handsome Property recently employed the team to construct homes in Camberwell.

The company said the deaf builders’ professionalism had been a “massive benefit”, especially in densely-populated Camberwell where there’s a risk of disturbing locals.

Gary Sollof, Director of Handsome Property, said: “Reducing noise pollution and clutter on construction sites goes a long way in addressing the concerns of local residents who are worried about the impact of development in their local vicinity.

“This is where companies like EGL Construction are a massive benefit. They are shifting the perception of builders away from wolf-whistling, noise and mess.”

Employers sometimes reject deaf workers over health and safety concerns, claiming they won’t spot on-site hazards.

But EGL Construction tackles such fears by using specialised tools like vibrating alarms and communicating via WhatsApp.

They use video relay interpreting services for calls and book British Sign Language interpreters for meetings.

Close Brothers Property Finance, which funds Handsome Property, said: “We’re extremely proud to work with SME developers like Handsome Property who share our commitment to diversity and inclusion, not only through their own business but supply chains too.

“EGL Construction is a testament to how disabilities like deafness should not form a barrier in the construction industry, and what can be achieved when people focus on the positives rather than the negatives.”