A Black heritage festival featuring African drumming workshops, cultural dancers and delicious food will take place on Camberwell Green next month.

Visitors are invited to the Let’s Get Together and Feel Alright – Black Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 6.

The free event is a chance for families and locals to explore the Black cultures that make up diverse Camberwell.

In the children’s zone, there will be a bouncy castle, sorbs, archery, parking games and crafts.

Music from a range of genres will be pumped from the festival’s very own sound system.

Stalls will provide mouthwatering food, crafts and gifts while wellbeing promoters will provide advice and guidance to the community.

Heritage crooner Johnny Orlando will put on a live performance and motivational speakers will give talks on local pioneers.

People are invited to come down from 2.30pm with the festival finishing at 6pm on Saturday, July 6. Find out more here: https://africanheritage.eventbrite.co.uk