A week-long arts festival in Camberwell will offer a dog show, open studios and a silent film night with an orchestra.

Taking place between Saturday 8 to Sunday 16 June, Camberwell Arts Festival is the chance to see what artists in the area have been working on.

Run by Camberwell Arts, the festival is in its 30th year.

With both free and paid-for events, it promises a mix of open studios, arts markets, exhibitions and workshops designed to inspire and entertain audiences of all ages.

It kicks off on Camberwell Green with the launch party on Saturday 8 June. Showcasing fifty local artists, creators and makers, the arts market will be hosted alongside the weekly urban farmers’ market.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their pups to take part in the popular dog show. Prizes include for the waggiest tail, best puppy, best rescue, best trick and the Camberwell Arts agility course.

The rest of the festival boasts some open studios, fringe events such as a silent film night with a live orchestra and a ‘Not For Sale’ exhibition. Sponsored by Hunters, the signboards exhibition in and around the town will host 30 local artists’ work at people’s homes, businesses and other prominent areas in Camberwell. The exhibition aims to bring art into the community and allow everyone to enjoy it.•

Catch the launch party on Saturday 8 June on Camberwell Green from 11am-5pm.