Young fighters at a Camberwell boxing club jumped for joy as their gym re-opened, following a £10,000 renovation paid for by the UK’s biggest boxing promoter.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn cut the red ribbon and officially reopened the doors of Britain’s oldest amateur boxing club in Camberwell 0n Thursday 28 September.

Lynn AC – founded in 1892 – faced permanent closure after being forced to shut in July due to health and safety concerns.

But thanks to a rescue package from The Matchroom Charitable Foundation, boys and girls from the local community in Camberwell were once again able to return to the club safely and enjoy an evening that will live long in the memory.

IBF World Super-Bantamweight Champion Ellie Scotney learned her trade as a youngster at the historic Lynn AC. She sent a heartwarming video message yesterday as she prepares for her first world title defence this Saturday at the OVO Arena Wembley against Argentina’s Laura Griffa.

Reigning IBF World Flyweight champion Sunny Edwards put on a masterclass for the busy gym of excited young amateurs in attendance, alongside WBC interim World Featherweight Champion Skye Nicolson.

The 130-year-old club, located inside Burgess Park, is completely volunteer-led and had fallen into disrepair before Matchroom stepped in to save it from closure.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn revealed he was delighted to see the famous club restored and returned to the local community.

“It is a special evening and one to celebrate alongside Lynn AC. To see what it means to this historic club – which is the heart and soul of this wonderful local community – is priceless.”

Eddie continued: “There’s still plenty of work to be finished here at the Lynn but there’s been enough done by Terry Pearson and his team to reopen the doors – which means hundreds of youngsters will once again get the opportunity to train in a safe environment here, under the expert guidance of skilled coaches.

“There are many more communities who are in dire need of support here in the UK. I hope we can use our influence to help and bring awareness for much-needed aid at the government level.

“But until then, we remain deeply committed to supporting grassroots projects across the UK and I am delighted we could play our part here to usher in a bright new era at Lynn AC.”