A Camberwell church built to celebrate Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo has celebrated its 200th birthday.

The original St George’s Church, on Wells Way through Burgess Park, has enjoyed a colourful history featuring fires and break-ins.

The daughter church of nearby St Giles, St George’s was established in 1824 to support the area’s growing population.

An illustration showing St George’s Church soon after its 1824 consecration

Construction began in 1822, seven years after the battle of Waterloo, and took two years to complete costing £16,700.

Parliament had voted to build dozens of churches across London to celebrate the historic victory including St James, Bermondsey and Holy Trinity in Rotherhithe.

The architect, Francis Bedford, used ‘Greek Revival’ designs like at St John’s Waterloo, Holy Trinity Church in Borough, and St Luke’s in West Norwood.

It had a Doric portico and a tower, with a flat, panelled ceiling and an apse was added in 1893

Local population expansion meant the graveyard filled up by 1856 and was turned into a small garden in 1887.

St George’s Church is now part of the Trinity College Centre on Newent Close. Credit: Google

In 1977, vandals reportedly broke into the crypt, desecrated coffins and graffitied walls.

The church was closed as a centre of Anglican worship in 1970 due to structural problems.

The parish continued and services were held in the assembly hall of St. George’s Primary School.

By 1982, it was part of the Trinity College Centre and based in a building on Newent Close where it remains.

After a successful eighteen-month, £2m conversion, the original St George’s Church re-opened in 1994 as a housing co-operative.