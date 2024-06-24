Camberwell Green needs a youth hub to tackle anti-social behaviour, according to the Labour candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green.

Florence Eshalomi said a Labour government would “invest in a network of youth hubs” and that she would push to get one opened on Camberwell Green.

The green space has become notorious for drug use and crime. Last year, Southwark Council removed its amenities, including benches and table tennis tables, to address the problem, sparking widespread criticism.

Southwark News asked Vauxhall and Camberwell Green’s candidates what they would do to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area. Here is what they said:

Florence Eshalomi – Labour: ‘I will advocate for youth hubs, including for Camberwell Green’

Florence Eshalomi, Labour candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“Anti-social behaviour is disruptive to our communities and the lives of residents who are impacted by it. It is essential that we tackle this issue, but the answer is not to remove communal amenities that make our area nicer.

“Instead, a Labour Government will invest in a new network of youth hubs to ensure that our young people have safe and productive places available which take them off the streets. As your local MP I will be advocating for some of these hubs to be opened in Camberwell Green.”

Chris French – Liberal Democrat: ‘Lack of police presence is a concern’

Chris French, Lib Dem candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“Removing amenities that are enjoyed by most people is a disproportionate response. This goes to reductions of police officers on the beat. I chair my local Safer Neighbourhood Panel and lack of presence of officers is an issue and a concern. Whilst this would act as a deterrent, it will also help to normalise relationships between police and the communities they serve.”

Aarti Joshi – Conservative: ‘Increase police presence and visibility’

Aarti Joshi, Conservative candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“I would increase police presence and visibility, and ensure that all crimes are investigated. For areas such as Camberwell Green that have had table tennis tables removed, that is not a long-term solution to anti-social behaviour, and stops communities having fun.

“It is important that there are police officers in the community, that are respected by locals and visible, that act as an effective deterrent to crime and anti-social behaviour, but that also allow communities to gather and socialise.”

Mike King – Reform

Southwark News was unable to reach Mike King to get his responses to our General Election 2024 questions.

Seat Analysis

The newly constituted Vauxhall and Camberwell Green is considered a Labour stronghold. Vauxhall, which makes up its bulk, has consistently voted Labour since 1929. In 2019, Labour’s Florence Eshalomi took 56.1 per cent of the vote share. Her nearest rival was Liberal Democrat Sarah Lewis who took 21.3 per cent. Newly added areas like Newington and Camberwell Green are also strong Labour areas.

Vauxhall is diverse ethnically, culturally and economically. Although the area has traditional working-class routes, major redevelopments in recent years have seen more affluent residents move into the area. There is also a very strong LGBTQ+ community. According to the most recent census, 10 per cent of residents identify as LGBTQ+. That is the third most in the UK, surpassed only by Brighton Pavillion and Brighton Kemptown.

The Constituency’s History

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green is a brand new constituency, created following the Boundary Commission’s recommendations. It is barely made from the old Vauxhall constituency but Camberwell Green has been added on, having previously been part of Peckham and Camberwell Green. Newington has also joined having previously been a part of Bermondsey and Old Southwark. Areas like Clapham Common and Clapham High Street have meanwhile been taken away and added to the new Clapham and Brixton Hill constituency. The redrawing of boundary lines has been controversial, with some pointing out that Camberwell Green has few cultural or historical ties to Vauxhall.

Vauxhall has consistently voted in Labour MPs since 1929 except in 1931. A 1989 by-election saw Kate Hoey elected to the seat, which she held until 2019 before resigning from the party in 2020. Hoey proved to be a prominent, albeit controversial figure within the Labour Party. Her socially conservative views sometimes made her stand out among more progressive colleagues. She campaigned to leave the EU despite strong support from remain among her constituents. She also spent much of her life in favour of a United Ireland although became more pro-union as her career progressed.

In 2019, Hoey announced she would not stand in at the next general election. Florence Eshalomi was elected in December 2019 in a bruising election for the party nationally which saw Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour secure just 202 seats. Eshalomi, formerly a Lambeth councillor and London Assembly member, is a lifelong Brixton resident who attended local state schools. In her maiden speech to the House of Commons, she said: “I never imagined that almost five years to the day, as I was literally pacing up and down the maternity ward, looking over the river, trying to coerce my daughter to come out, I would now be sat in this Parliament fighting for funding for our hard-working doctors and nurses.”

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Vote Share (%) Percentage +/- Labour Florence Eshalomi 31,165 56.1 -.1.2 Liberal Democrat Sarah Lewis 12,003 12.3 +0.8 Conservative Sarah Bool 9.422 16.7 -1.9 Green Jacqueline Bond 2,516 4.5 +2.5 Brexit Party Andrew McGuinness 641 1.1 NEW Independent Salah Faissal 136 0.2 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Florence Eshalomi – Labour

Deliver free breakfast clubs at every primary school in Vauxhall &Camberwell Green, to ease childcare costs for young families. Introduce a new network of youth hubs to tackle anti-social behaviour and reduce violent crime among young people. Support the building of genuinely affordable homes and strengthen the rights of renters in our area, including a complete ban on no-fault evictions.

Chris French – Liberal Democrat

A fair deal for local tenants and leaseholders. Take on Thames Water over raw sewage dumped in the Thames. Clean up our local environment. Stand up for our local LGBTQ+ community.

Catherine Dawkins – Green

Improve Public Transport: I pledge to enhance bus services, extend transport networks, and invest in cycling infrastructure to make commuting in Vauxhall and Camberwell Green easier, greener, and more sustainable. Promote Inclusive and Affordable Housing: I pledge to ensure that all new residential developments in the constituency include a minimum of 50% affordable housing, engaging local communities in the planning process to create inclusive, sustainable neighbourhoods. Environmental and social justice: I pledge that all policies – from housing to education – will be fair and just for the environment and for people. A clean, green future is the only way to truly deliver for local communities and protect the world we live in.

