A Camberwell entrepreneur, who has helped over 1,000 disadvantaged young people attend university, has been honoured.

Twenty-three years after he left, Tevin Tobun returned to Middlesex University to receive an honorary degree last week.

Mr Tobun, who grew up in Camberwell, has become a leading entrepreneur with his global food distribution business, GV Group. The company, which he launched just after graduation, aimed to make making food distribution around London safer and more efficient by using smaller vans instead of HGVs. It has grown to cover the UK, Africa and North and South America, delivering 24 million meal items each year.

Meanwhile, The Tobun Foundation, his charitable foundation founded in 2015, has offered more than 1000 young people from disadvantaged backgrounds a better chance of attaining higher education through financial support and mentorship.

Speaking about his honorary degree, Tevin said: “It has been such an honour receiving this accolade today; 23 years after completing my undergraduate studies here. Middlesex University holds a special place in my heart as it was one of the building blocks for setting the foundation for my business endeavours since and a place I care deeply about.

“The university helped to foster a mindset of growth and development and I am lucky that I also had the audacity of hope and belief in my own abilities to push past the many barriers along the way. Here’s to the many graduates stepping out into the world this summer. No matter your background, I urge each and every one of them to have the audacity to believe they can rewrite their narrative and build a legacy no matter how humble their beginnings.”

In addition, Tevin founded a technology company called ROUTD Technology and is a council member at The Open University. He also has roles with Inspirational You, the social enterprise supporting young people, hospitality charity, Springboard, and the professional association Arena Network.

For the past six years, Tevin has been featured in Powerful Media’s Top 100 Most Influential Black Britons. Last year he was inducted into the Dr Martin Luther King Board of Sponsors, which recognises those who have contributed significantly to business and social impact.

TC Melewar, professor of marketing and strategy at Middlesex University, said: “We might remember Dr King’s observation that ‘life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are we doing for others?’ and in this regard, Tevin has an extensive record.

Whether it is in business, philanthropy or education, he has never been afraid to break new ground, build new businesses and take a chance on people others may have overlooked.”