A group residents were evacuated after a family on a street in Camberwell reportedly wanted to check a grenade they had as an heirloom was safe.

The evacuation took place on Monday, June 24 at around 1pm and included people from Camberwell New Road, Moffat House on Comber Grove, and Redcar Street.

Police confirmed a family living on the street had a grenade as an heirloom and wanted to check its safety so were called in.

The Met reportedly responded alongside the LFB and evacuated local houses while the grenade was inspected.

People from the evacuated houses were reportedly on the street for around 50 minutes.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised to an incident on Camberwell New Road in Camberwell.

“Crews were deployed to assist Metropolitan Police Service.

“Two fire engines and around ten firefighters from Peckham and Brixton fire stations attended the scene.”

According to police, the device was deemed safe by experts by 5pm.