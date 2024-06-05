Camberwell shopkeepers facing 120 per cent rent increases will hold crisis talks with Southwark Council.

Owners of a laundrette and convenience store on Crossthwaite Avenue say the rent hikes, due to hit in August, are “unsustainable”.

Local residents have branded the rent surges ‘extortionate’ and launched a petition against them garnering over 2,200 signatures.

Southwark Council has said it is “very much committed to working with each business to find a solution”.

Nasrin Jahanshiri, who established Crystal Laundrette in 2012, said: “I’m nervous and anxious. I’m just working to keep myself busy.”

“I’ve spent so much money on this business. If I leave, I’m going to lose everything including my home,” she previously said.

Southwark Council first wrote to the businesses demanding rent increases of 142 per cent before dropping its demands to 120 per cent.

But business owners, already struggling with high energy bills and depleted footfall during the cost-of-living crisis, say it’s still too high.

The News understands that Sophistique Hair & Beauty, also on Crossthwaite Avenue, is also facing a significant rent hike.

Thevarani Nirmalan, co owner of Anijh Supermarket, said: “We worked very hard to bring up the condition of the shop.

Shops along Crossthwaite Avenue

“When we moved in in 2008, the windows were broken and there were rats the size of kittens.



“The first year we opened the shop we didn’t make any profit but we still paid the rent on time. There was a leaking roof. We had a bucket to catch the water.”

The row of shops sits between several council estates – Bessemer, Denmark Hill, Champion Hill, Cleve Hall and Sunray.

Local residents, already saddled with rising prices, say they would be gutted to lose the “affordable, essential services”.

Petition organiser Jenifer Milner, who lives nearby, said: “It’s totally unjustified and disproportionate. It’s not as if these are high-street shops.”

A pharmacist and postmaster, based next door, haven’t received a new rent offer yet – but they are braced for the worst.

Postmaster Bimal, whose Post Office has served customers since 1981, said a similar rent increase would be “unsustainable” for his business.

A council spokesperson said: “We are very much committed to working with each business to find a solution which allows them to continue to service the local community but is also in line with the rent of neighbouring tenants. The council has contacted the businesses to arrange a meeting and negotiate an agreement.”