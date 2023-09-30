Southwark Council’s new tactic for tackling anti-social behaviour is removing public amenities like benches, ping pong tables and plants. Some of our parks do have serious problems with drug dealing, violence and substance misuse. But this surely isn’t the solution.

The council isn’t in an easy position. After all, the police did recommend these facilities be taken away. In Nursery Row Park, the flower walkway was blocking CCTV sight lines and, we have since learned, being used as a hiding place for weapons. The reasons for taking Camberwell Green’s amenities away are less clear, although people have often complained about people using the tables tennis tables as rowdy drinking spots. But it’s hard to see this as anything but a cack-handed approach. After all, where do you draw the line? Is the solution to just keep on removing amenities until our urban landscape is just a featureless concrete wasteland?

There is also no guarantee that this will work and it’s unclear exactly what research led to this decision being made. Urban planners, like those from architecture charity Open City, say the police’s tendency to remove seating and shrubbery is contrary to good design principles, and can actually make parks more susceptible to anti-social behaviour.

And even if it does work, and the offending parties do leave Camberwell Green, aren’t we just displacing the problem elsewhere? Ping pong may not be for everyone, but few would argue it’s the root cause of criminality. Measures like these could well be symptomatic of our under-resourced and underfunded public services. Ideally, we’d see community policing and adult social care working together to tackle anti-social behaviour. But with both these bodies struggling to stay afloat, we’re left with clumsy ‘solutions’ like hacking down trees.

There are also questions about who the decision-makers were in this process. Safer Neighbourhood Police Ward Panels are community-led groups that set policing priorities. The problem is, as Inspector Tom Cornish admitted at a recent meeting, these are often poorly attended and not representative of the communities they’re designed to protect. As a result, decision-making is often vested in the hands of a very small number of people.

Southwark Council has now said these were only temporary measures but given the Burgess Park BBQ area remains closed over three years after it was shut down, it’s easy to be sceptical. The blight of anti-social behaviour has no simple solution. But removing much-loved community assets surely can’t be the answer.