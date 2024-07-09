Firefighters have tackled a blaze on a double-decker bus fire in Camberwell.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Grove Lane, Denmark Hill at 3.53pm on Sunday, July 7.

The Brigade had received reports of smoke coming from a hybrid-powered bus and extinguished a small fire in the engine compartment.

The road was closed to traffic while the incident took place. There were no injuries.

Two fire engines from Peckham and Brixton brought the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 1553 yesterday (7 July) to smoke reported to be coming from a hybrid-powered double-decker bus on Grove Lane, SE5. Firefighters attended and extinguished a small fire in the engine compartment of the bus.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“Two fire engines from Peckham and Brixton fire stations attended the scene.”