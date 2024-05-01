A development based in Camberwell, which has been empty for the last nine years, will now be finished and brought into use.

The 69 homes that should have been built on Crown Street were left unfinished in 2015 after the contractor went into administration.

Shortly after, Paragon Asra (PA) took over most of the site. However, fire safety issues and errors in planning applications meant the project could not be finished.

So for the last nine years, the flats have laid empty, causing concern amongst residents, especially as PA had promised to double the social rent provision from seven to 14.

To finish the project, Southwark Council stated that existing brickwork would need to be removed to strip out potentially dangerous cladding, so it complied with fire safety requirements.

PA applied to make the necessary changes in 2022 and their application was approved last week (Friday 26 April). Work is due to start ‘as soon as possible.’

A Southwark Council spokesperson said: “A planning application for amendments was approved last week which should see the developers bring the site back into use, ensuring that the cladding is replaced and that works satisfy the concerns of the Health and Safety Executive.

“The council worked with Paragon to make sure the scheme meets current safety requirements and also took the opportunity to improve the scheme for future residents.

“We hope that work will start as soon as possible.”

The changes will not only include combustible cladding removal but also installing missing cavity layers that prevent flames and smoke from spreading via the walls.

When complete the scheme will provide three blocks up to nine storeys with 14 social rented homes and 43 shared ownership properties.

The remaining block of twelve flats is privately owned.

In 2022, a PA spokesperson told Inside Housing the association understood the scope of the work needed to ‘rectify the issues and complete the development’. They apologised to the people in need of affordable housing in Camberwell, for the works ‘taking much longer than they would have hoped.’