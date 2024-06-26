A festival celebrating Ghanaian culture will return to Camberwell Green next month.

Akwasidae Festival 2024, featuring music, traditional food and dance workshops, will take place on Sunday, July 28.

Last year’s event, which featured surprise performances from artists like Samini, Article Wan and Black Kat, attracted nearly 2,000 visitors.

This year’s festival honors Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th year as the ruler of the historical Ashanti Empire, which lives on through Ghana’s Asante people.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has recently called for the British Museum to return Asante regalia that was taken by the British Empire.

The festival’s theme focuses on ancestral reverence and will feature drumming and dance workshops that retell the traditional ‘Golden Stool’ story.

The free, family-friendly event is a chance to explore Ashanti royal rituals, enjoy highligfe music, and enjoy dishes like jollof rice, and fresh grilled fish.

The event has been organised by Southwark Black Parents Forum in partnership with Fourth Gardens restaurant, Mozah restaurant, African Acrobats, Rainbow FM, Sir Richie, Bigg Nash promotions and Bizzle Entertainment.