A free food festival, with live cooking demos and music, is coming to Camberwell this month.

The first-ever Eat Around the World event on the Green is set to welcome foodies from all over.

On Saturday 18 May, join local cafes and restaurants as they bring their best dishes for people to enjoy in a day packed full of flavours from all four continents.

There will be cooking demos teaching people how to cook delicious meals for less, as well as tastings, a farmers market, games and more.

Music will be from local reggae-soul DJs Pearl and Mister Swing and the Scottish Session – a ceilidh band of ten live musicians.

The festival is being launched by the Urban Farmer’s Market and the Camberwell Identity Group, funded by Southwark Council’s Thriving High Streets Fund.

The event is on Saturday 18 May, 10am – 6pm.

Follow them on Instagram for updates @camberwellfoodfestival