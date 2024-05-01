A free food festival, with live cooking demos and music, is coming to Camberwell this month.
The first-ever Eat Around the World event on the Green is set to welcome foodies from all over.
On Saturday 18 May, join local cafes and restaurants as they bring their best dishes for people to enjoy in a day packed full of flavours from all four continents.
There will be cooking demos teaching people how to cook delicious meals for less, as well as tastings, a farmers market, games and more.
The event is on Saturday 18 May, 10am – 6pm.
Follow them on Instagram for updates @camberwellfoodfestival
