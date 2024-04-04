A family-run salon, which locals describe as ‘the best thing in Camberwell’, has survived for nearly 40 years within an ever-changing area.

Whilst businesses left, right and centre are closing, Head to Toe Hair & Beauty Salon on Camberwell Church Street has stood strong – but what makes it so special?

We went to see Fay Francis, who took on the business from her mum and aunt around seven years ago.

“When it opened in 1987, my mum was the beauty therapist and my aunty was the hairdresser,” she told us.

Going from washing hair and sweeping at thirteen years old, Fay now ‘runs the show.’

Having been around so long, they have a plethora of loyal customers, including ex-Southwark Mayor, Vicky Naish – who has been going for 24 years and ‘wouldn’t go anywhere else.’

Watch the full video here.

“I like it because they do what I want – not just what they want,” Vicky, who is now in her 80s, told us, “And they always fit me in, even at short notice.

“They even let me bring my own shampoo.”

Since the ‘80s, the salon has undergone a few ‘makeovers’ – with plush leather chairs and a flower wall having replaced the dated wooden interior from when it opened.

Relatedarticles No Content Available

But Fay said although she’s modernised it to ‘keep up with the times’ it was important to make sure everyone still felt welcome.

“We’ve still kept the old-school vibe of the salon.

“We still write everything by hand – we take cash. None of us have fancy gadgets.

She added: “I just think it keeps the tradition of the place and the feel of a family business.”

One regular, Jill – whom Fay described as an ‘absolute delight’ – died suddenly during the pandemic. “She’d been coming since before I was even born.

“She used to come in to help out on reception for free sometimes if we were busy.”

Fay said that even though funeral numbers were limited at the time, she and her mum attended. “Jill used to joke and say when she died, she wanted me to make her a tiara so she would feel like a queen on her deathbed.

“So I did. It broke my heart.”

She added: “We see these people all the time – they are part of our family. There would be no business without the people.”

Carrie Jordan, who said she gets ‘anything you can think of’ done at the salon, said: “I’ve been coming for about 17 years and my mum has been coming for much longer.

“I’ve always lived around Camberwell and even now there’s lots of places that open and then close quite quickly – I don’t think it’s an easy place to thrive in.

“But for as long as I can remember, Head to Toe has been here. I think it’s just got something special that other places don’t have I guess.”

Sam, who lives in Bermondsey, goes to the salon for her weekly blow-dry.

The mum-of-two said both of her children are autistic and at other salons, she has even been told to leave because ‘they didn’t understand.’

“But here they’re really good,” she said, “my daughter got her first haircut when she was four and now she’s twelve and still comes here. They have an understanding of autism. They know my kids and my kids know them and feel comfortable here.

“It’s one of the best places in Camberwell.”

Their loyalty to their regulars might be unmatched, but Fay is not afraid of experimenting with new things – including their own creation: ‘the bum facial.’

“It’s a lot more popular than people would think,” she revealed.

“Everyone’s taking pictures of their bums as much as their faces now.

Fay explained the treatment involves steaming and exfoliating the area: “People usually get it before they go on holiday.”

“We try to introduce something for everyone,” she joked.

Asked if she’s planning on keeping this going for another 40 years – Fay said: “The responses we get from people and how much we affect their lives – I can’t imagine giving that up.

“Making people feel good is like a drug.”