Today marks the fifteenth anniversary of the Lakanal House fire that killed six people – including a three-week-old baby.

The 2009 tragedy occurred eight years before the Grenfell House fire which killed seventy people in North Kensington.

An inquest into Grenfell would later find lessons were not learned from Lakanal despite an inquest urging a review of building materials and confusing ‘stay put’ policies.

A resident of the Camberwell estate where Lakanal stands said the “legacy” was “still felt” through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding sister block Marie Curie House.

On July 3, 2009, horrified residents watched as fire spread through the twelve-storey Camberwell council block.

As well as claiming six lives, the blaze injured at least twenty people and left 100 households homeless.

An inquest found Southwark Council had failed to spot fire safety breaches, with unsafe cladding allowing the fire to spread rapidly.

The inquest also revealed London Fire Brigade’s information about the building was years out of date.

Residents were also told to ‘stay put’ by operators, including a 31-year-old who spent forty minutes on the phone with 999 and died in the fire.

The coroner’s narrative verdict was damning, vividly depicting the chaotic firefighting operation and the opportunities Southwark Council missed to prevent the tragedy.

Southwark Council was fined £270,000 and told to pay costs of £300,000. It also spent millions refurbishing the boarded-up block.

In July 2019, to mark the 10th anniversary, a memorial was held at Camberwell’s St Giles Church.

Roughly 100 people attended including local MP Harriet Harman, to remember the deaths of Dayana Francisquini, 26, and her daughter Thais, six, and son Felipe, three; Helen Udoaka, 34, and her 20-day-old daughter Michelle; and 31-year-old Catherine Hickman.

Reflecting on Southwark Council’s failures back when it was run by a Lib Dem-Conservative coalition Labour Council Leader Peter John said: “The council at the time, along with others, was at fault and we are deeply sorry for the six precious lives that were lost.

“Since then we have made many changes to our fire safety programme to help prevent a tragedy of this sort happening again, spending £124 million on fire safety works.”

After the Lakanal inquest, Coroner Judge Frances Kirkham wrote to the secretary of state for communities and local government, Eric Pickles.

He urged the minister to publish national guidance on the confusing ‘stay put’ policy, review the safety of building materials, publish new safety guidance, and consider plans such as retrofitting sprinklers across high-rise blocks. Despite promises, no review came.

A 2019 report into the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed 72 lives, concluded lessons were not learned from Lakanal.

Marie Curie House, across from Lakanal, is near-identical and was deemed unsafe by Southwark Council.

But the building was not checked for all fire safety defects until 2020, eleven years after the Lakanal House fire.

Southwark Council estimated it would cost £16 million to refurbish the block but costs are likely to have risen since.

The council is still struggling to decant residents due to a lack of suitable housing in the borough.

Mike Edge, a Sceaux Gardens Estate resident, said nine households remain in the building.

“There are still issues with the sister block Marie Curie… it’s still being decanted… there are still nine households there,” he said. “The legacy of Lakanal is still being felt in that regard.”