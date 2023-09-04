A man has been stabbed to death in broad daylight in the Myatt’s Field area – on the border between Camberwell and Brixton.

Emergency services were called to Morrison Road at 12.08pm following reports of a stabbing today (Monday, September 4).

Met Police officers and ambulance workers discovered a man in his early twenties suffering from serious stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite paramedics’ best efforts.

A crime scene is in place and no arrests have yet been made.

Witnesses or those with any information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD3184/04SEP. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.