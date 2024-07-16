An estate where Olympic BMX racer Kye Whyte used to live is calling out to artists to paint a mural of him.

The idea for the tribute came from a young resident of Masterman House in Camberwell. Part of the Elmington Estate, the block has a long wall on New Church Road opposite Burgess Park, which is visible to the public.

Not only did Kye Whyte live there, but he also used to train over the road at the BMX track.

Whyte made history when he won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and he is currently gearing up for Paris, which is due to start next week.

To honour his incredible achievements, the Poets Corner TRA has teamed up with Camberwell Arts and the Camberwell Identity Group to commission an artist to create a new artwork of him for the wall.

The brief says that whilst other themes can be included, the BMX champion should be at the heart of the design. They have asked for it to be ‘bold, exciting, dramatic and a pleasure for all to see and experience.’

The deadline for submissions is Saturday 27 July at 11:59pm. The total budget for the project is £7,000.

The mural is projected to be completed by the week starting Monday 23 October. It will be owned and maintained by Poets TRA (supported by Camberwell Identity Group) and will remain in place for potentially 10 years.

Click here for more information on how to apply. The email for submissions is camberwellmurals@gmail.com.