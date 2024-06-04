Patients are being turned away from blood tests and transfusions after a reported cyber-attack affecting both of the area’s hospital trusts.

Phlebotomy services at Guys’ and St Thomas’ Hospital, King’s College Hospital, Gracefield Gardens, and the Tessa Jowell Health Centre have been paused.

Evelina London’s Children’s Hospital, in Waterloo and The Royal Brompton, in Chelsea, are also affected, according to Sky News.

The ransomware attack is having a “major impact” on care, the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust chief executive reportedly wrote to staff.

A Bermondsey patient contacted us today after she received a message at 6.57pm on Monday, June 3, saying blood services at the sites had been halted “until further notice”.

The message added that it was due to circumstances “beyond our control”.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust is preparing a statement and we will update you shortly.