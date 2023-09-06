Police have named the man who was stabbed to death in Myatt’s Fields as 21-year-old Ronaldo Scott.

Ronaldo was found with serious stab injuries on Morrison Road – near the border between Brixton and Camberwell – just after midday on Monday, September 4.

Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, Ronaldo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched an urgent investigation and had additional powers to stop and search in Lambeth until 1pm today (Wednesday, September 6).

Ronaldo has been described as a “popular, well-liked man” whose “death will be felt throughout the community”.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who leads the investigation said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and have a number of lines of enquiry we are undertaking, including extensive CCTV collection in the local area.

“Ronaldo was a popular, well-liked man and his death will be felt throughout the community. My thoughts are with Ronaldo’s family and friends.”

Borough Commander for Lambeth, Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh added: “Another young man has lost his life to knife crime, and my thoughts at this time are with Ronaldo’s family, friends and our local community.

“I know that the local community will be hurting about the loss of another young man. Officers from my Community Engagement team will be conducting patrols in the area, so local people expect to see more officers in uniform. Please speak to these officers if you have any concerns.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call police on 101 or contact @MetCC on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD3184/04SEP. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.